Two weeks ago, Darby Allin cut a promo about wanting the biggest and badest AEW has to offer. Billy Gunn of the Gunn Club overheard Allin and offered up a challenge, which Allin decided to take.

The two met in the ring on AEW Rampage with Allin taking down Billy with not one, but two coffin drops.

On this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, Gunn Club picked up a win over Bear Country. Post-match, Sting came out to get a closer look and Austin Gunn attempted an attack but was run over by a charging Allin.

Billy and Colten vs. Sting and Allin is now set for this week’s show. Both teams are currently undefeated. To hype the match, Gunn Club put out a parody video of Darby Allin’s typical presentation.

In black and white, Billy and Colten are dressed as their opponents. They pull body bags out of their pickup truck with “Sting” and “Darby” written on them. The two throw down a baseball bat, skateboard, and towels with makeup now on them. Austin Gunn laughs at the camera as he lights the items on fire.

Below is the current card for Wednesday’s Dynamite:

* CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty

* Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels

* Darby Allin and Sting vs. Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn

* Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in a quarterfinals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament

* Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight