The first 4 members of the inaugural class of The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame have been announced.

It was announced today that women’s wrestling pioneer Dave Prazak will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. There is no word yet on who will do the honors for the SHIMMER founder.

It was previously announced that former CZW World Heavyweight Champion Ruckus will be inducted by Sonjay Dutt. Former ROH Champion Homicide will be inducted by Chris Dickinson, and ECW Original Jerry Lynn will be inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman.

GCW and Orange Crush will present The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Gala on Saturday, January 22 from The Cutting Room in New York City. Tickets are available now at this link. $40 General Admission Standing Seats for the bar area are available, as are $75 VIP-Premium Reserved Table Seats.

Doors for the event will open at 5pm, and the party will then begin at that time. The Cutting Room offers a full restaurant menu, and dinner will be served at 5pm, throughout the event. There is a $20 food/beverage minimum at tables. The event is open to fans 21+, but all ages are allowed in if accompanied by a parent. The ceremony begins at 7pm.

