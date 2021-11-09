In a new interview with Comicbook.com, “The Great One”, The Rock, sat down to discuss a potential return to the ring some time in the distant future.

There have been reports claiming The Rock will make his return at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas next year. However, there have also been reports that claim The Rock’s return will be held off until 2023 at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California.

Regardless of the if and when, The Rock sees the current Universal Champion and his real-life cousin, Roman Reigns, as an ideal opponent. Rocky also revealed that the two discuss the prospective match “all the time”, and he encourages Roman to keep performing at the level he has been

“I don’t know if I have another title run [in me], considering I’m the people’s champion. But I don’t know if it’s another title run. I mean, possibly there’s another match down the road. It would have to make sense. I’m close with Roman, obviously, and we talk about this all the time. And I continue to encourage him, you know, keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills. I think he’s doing a great job with his promos, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow.

“And that’s always the best part, I think, about the world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don’t. But then some, they not only score a touchdown with it but they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman’s case, he’s slowly doing that; you can start to read the tea leaves. Again, I’m very, very proud of him. I like everything that he’s doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they’re doing together, and we’ll see [about a match] down the road.”

