Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently sat down with Andrew Freund of Dish Nation to talk about his new film Red Notice. In the interview, Johnson talked about the action and the comedy in the film as well as his interactions with co-star Ryan Reynolds.

There have been reports that Johnson will make his return at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas, but there have been other reports that have said that he will return at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California. In either of the scenarios, Johnson is expected to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Johnson responded to rumors that he will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

“Andrew, you’ve known me for a very long time, I can tell you that there is no truth to that right now. Possibly down the road, we will see,” Johnson said. “We stay very close, myself and Roman Reigns, and I’m very happy, very proud for the work that he’s doing, as well as The Usos, my other family members. So those guys will continue to do what they’re doing, and we’ll see down the road.”

