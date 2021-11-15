WWE legend The Undertaker was interviewed by The CW 33 in Dallas, Texas to promote WrestleMania 38. Undertaker also discussed how the ultimate goal in wrestling is to get fans to pay to see you, regardless of whether you are a good guy or a bad guy.

“You had to be able to do one of two things,” Undertaker said. “You either have to make people love you or you’ve got to make them hate you. It doesn’t matter which one because they’re gonna pay money. They’re either going to pay to see you kick someone’s butt or they’re gonna pay money to see you get your butt kicked.”

Undertaker went on to compare WrestleMania to the Super Bowl, and how every wrestler’s goal is to make it onto the WrestleMania card. Taker, who is 25-2 all-time in WrestleMania matches and once had a 21-0 record at the event, revealed that main eventing WrestleMania is the greatest compliment a performer can get.

“Wrestlemania is the equivalent to our industry as the Super Bowl is to the NFL,” Undertaker said. “You work your tail off all year so you’re on the card at Wrestlemania. That’s kinda your first goal. ‘I want to be on the card at Wrestlemania.’ Ultimately, I think the greatest compliment that you can get is to be the Main Event at Wrestlemania.”

The Undertaker retired from wrestling at WWE Survivor Series in November of 2020, and with several surgeries lined up is unlikely to be making a wrestling appearance at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. Nevertheless, he will be watching the two-night event very closely and had a bold prediction in terms of the show’s quality.

“Wrestlemania 38 is going to be the most stupendous two-night Wrestlemania in history,” Undertaker predicted.