EVIL, SHO, and Yujiro Takahshi won the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship against Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, and Tomohiro Ishii at tonight’s NJPW Power Struggle.

EVIL hit his finisher, everything is evil, on YOSHI-HASHI to get the pinfall victory. The members of CHAOS held the titles for an impressive 452 days.

Post-match, YOH showed up to go after his former tag partner, SHO.

