After AEW Dynamite went off the air, AEW President Tony Khan came down to the ring to address the crowd. In the ring with him was Bryan Danielson, who was there to address Miro at the end of Dynamite, and the Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander).

The wrestling world showed their support for Jon Moxley after Khan revealed on Twitter that he would be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. The news was addressed on Dynamite by the announcers and by CM Punk in his in-ring promo. Khan sent out a message to Moxley while addressing the Independence, Missouri crowd.

“This was, by far, the second hardest week of ever getting through this show,” Khan admitted. “Nothing will ever ever ever compare to last December. We miss you Brodie (Khan points to the sky and the crowd chants for Brodie Lee). That was by far the hardest week of being in the wrestling business. I’ve only been in the wrestling business a few years, but that was, by far, the hardest week of it, and this was, by far, number two. Nothing can compare to this. I just want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being here (Khan goes to his knees). I appreciate all you, and if there’s one person we’re all thinking about right now, and we know who it is (the crowd chants ‘Moxley’).”

Danielson was given the mic next. He sent out a message to Moxley as well, and he revealed two texts he received from Brodie Lee and Moxley.

“Tony just talked about two of my really good friends,” Danielson said. “One I haven’t gotten the chance to talk about publicly very much, but the last text I sent to Brodie was this, ‘Hey man, how’s life?’ And do you know what he said? He texted me back, ‘It’s f**cking awesome’ (the crowd chants ‘Brodie’). And another guy I texted was the second guy he mentioned, and I might not be here if it weren’t for him because I watched an AEW show and I saw all these men and women doing these incredible things.

“And I didn’t know if I could keep up, and I said that to Moxley and do you know what he said? He said, ‘You’re Bryan f**cking Danielson. You’re the best in the world. I’m not telling you you should come here but don’t for a goddamn second think you can’t.’ So Jon, get better soon. We miss you, and we love you.”

Danielson thanked the crowd for their support. He then called ring announcer Justin Roberts into the ring. They jokingly recreated the infamous scene from the NEXUS debut where Danielson choked out Roberts with his own tie.

