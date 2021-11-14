During the post AEW Full Gear Media Scrum, AEW President Tony Khan launched into online fans who have criticized his father, Shad Khan, for acquiring a Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto from a Saudi Arabia-based conglomerate in 2016.

Khan detailed the differences between WWE’s working relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to his father doing business with one organization.

“I’ve been wanting to say something for a long time, I’m just going to say it,” Khan began. “I’ve never brought this up, but I see people say stuff online, and me bringing this up will probably make it worse – but I’m gonna say it anyway. My dad bought Four Seasons from a Saudi person (Kingdom Holding Company) five years ago, and that is the beginning and the end of it.

“It is very much an apples and oranges thing – when you compare the ongoing business relationship (between WWE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) to what my dad did, which was purchasing a property from an individual, not the government.

“But I see people say stuff like, ‘oh, Shad Khan does business with Saudi Arabia.’ That’s bulls–t. I’ve seen people bring this up online for years, and they are wrong. My dad is not involved in ongoing businesses, he just bought the hotel years ago. It’s very different to what’s going on with that part of the world (with WWE).”

The topic of Four Seasons Toronto came up when Khan was asked about AEW holding a show in Canada. As noted at this link, Khan welcomed the possibility of AEW visiting Canada in the future.

You can watch the entire AEW Full Gear media scrums below.