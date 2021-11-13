AEW President Tony Khan has teased that Kazuchika Okada or Tomohiro Ishii will be appearing on AEW programming soon.

Following Friday’s live broadcast of AEW Rampage, Khan went out to the ring and addressed Orange Cassidy losing to Matt Hardy in a Lumberjack Match. As seen in the video below, Khan said that the next time someone from AEW’s roster battles Hardy’s HFO stable, he should consider bringing in someone else from NJPW stable Chaos.

Earlier this week on Dynamite, Cassidy and The Best Friends were announced as the newest members of Chaos. On commentary, the announcers name dropped Okada, the leader of Chaos, several times.

It is worth noting that Okada and Ishii are both currently in the United States.

Cassidy lost the Lumberjack Match to Hardy after constant interference from members of the HFO.