AEW President Tony Khan tweeted Friday that he will be making an announcement regarding the Owen Hart Cup Tournament after the episode of Rampage.

Khan wrote:

While The Owen Hart Cup format/schedule won’t be revealed tonight, I’ll announce when the big reveal date is for when we can announce The Owen scheduling & format after #AEWRampage tonight. I’m excited to work with Martha Hart to ensure The Owen rules. See you Tonight for Rampage

You can click here for our live coverage of Rampage, which will be headlined by Adam Cole & Bobby Fish vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus.

Last month, Khan explained in an interview how AEW’s partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation came about, and his expectations for the tournament, which will be called “The Owen.”

“During the pandemic, being stuck at home, I spent a lot of time building relationships with people all over the world, and Chris Jericho is a big relationship builder too and he spent a lot of time building relationships,” Khan said. “And he had built this really good relationship with Martha Hart, and they had gotten to know each other and he introduced me to her and said that he thought it would be great if we work together to honor Owen somehow.

“And I had this idea for an Owen Hart Cup. In movies, they have the Oscars, and in TV, the Emmys and so forth, so I thought it’d be really cool if there was ‘The Owen’ in wrestling and that would be a trophy that everybody could win. So, I’m very excited to talk more about The Owen soon. Without revealing all the details, The Owen will be a very important trophy in wrestling.”

Stay tuned for updates on the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.