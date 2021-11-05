Top WWE NXT Superstars Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly are set to work tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping from Evansville, Indiana.

Gargano vs. O’Reilly is currently scheduled to take place as a pre-SmackDown dark match, according to John Pollock of POST Wrestling.

There’s no word on if Gargano and O’Reilly are being considered for main roster call-ups, but it seems likely.

It was recently revealed that Gargano’s contract expires on Friday, December 3, while O’Reilly’s deal is set to expire some time in December as well.

Gargano is currently feuding with NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, while O’Reilly is building a new tag team with Von Wagner in NXT 2.0.

Stay tuned for more.