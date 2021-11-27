NJPW Best of the Super Juniors (BOTSJ) is about at the halfway point in the tournament with SHO leading the way. The single block, round-robin format features 12 wrestlers with the two top point scorers heading to the finals on December 15.

Historically, the winner receives a shot at the IWPG Jr. Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom. If the current champion ends up winning, he typically decides his challenger in January.

Below are the current standings:

* SHO 10 points (5-1)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru 8 points (4-2)

* Taiji Ishimori 8 points (4-2)

* Hiromu Takahashi 7 points (3-2-1)

* El Desperado 7 points (3-2-1)

* BUSHI 6 points (3-3)

* Ryusuke Taguchi 6 points (3-3)

* Robbie Eagles 4 points (2-4)

* DOUKI 4 points (2-4)

* El Phantasmo 4 points (2-4)

* Master Wato 4 points (2-4)

* YOH 4 points (2-4)

The finals for the World Tag League also go down on December 15. The round-robin tournament typically gives the winners a shot at the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Wrestle Kingdom. Those are currently held by Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. If the champs win the World Tag League, they typically get to pick their challengers for NJPW’s biggest PPV of the year.

Here are the latest standings for that tournament:

* Tetsuya Naito & SANADA 8 points (4-0)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano 6 points (3-1)

* Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi 6 points (3-1)

* Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa 6 points (3-1)

* Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens 6 points (3-1)

* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI 6 points (3-1)

* Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare 6 points (3-1)

* EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi 2 points (1-3)

* Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan 2 points (1-3)

* Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe 0 points (0-4)

* Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask 0 points (0-4)

* Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku 0 points (0-4)