Velvet Sky and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray announced on social media they have broken up.

The former couple each put out a similar message that said it was an amicable split and no further public comments will be made.

“@bullyray5150 & I have decided to part ways amicably,” Sky wrote. “There’s no animosity and we will always be cool, and we wish each other well in life. This will be the only public comment we make on the matter.”

The two were together since mid-2016. Velvet Sky currently works for NWA as a color commentator.

Bully Ray last worked for Ring of Honor and left when his contract expired in April of 2020. He currently trains wrestlers at his Team 3D Academy and is a co-host on SiriusXM’s Busted Open.

.@bullyray5150 & I have decided to part ways amicably. There’s no animosity and we will always be cool, and we wish each other well in life.

This will be the only public comment we make on the matter. ✌🏼 — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) November 22, 2021