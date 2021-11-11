A video is currently making the rounds on Twitter, showing CM Punk and Cody Rhodes embracing for a hug after this week’s AEW Dynamite went off the air.

As seen in the video below, Rhodes invited a cancer survivor into the ring after the show, and laid down for the pin fall. AEW President Tony Khan did the honors of counting to three.

A little earlier, Khan could be seen hugging Ruby Soho, which led to Rhodes and Punk following suit.

Punk also addressed fans at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, thanking them for a standing ovation. “I’m not even from here and you guys treat me like this is my hometown,” Punk told the crowd.

As we’ve noted, Rhodes and PAC vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo is now official for Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. Punk will be wrestling Eddie Kingston at the event. You can click here for the updated PPV card.

After #AEWDynamite went off the air @CodyRhodes brought a fan in the ring that tweeted earlier that he just beat cancer! Much respect! Amazing moment!!@TonyKhan @CMPunk @realrubysoho @AEW pic.twitter.com/fAjDd4VyWY — Brock Lesnar Guy (@BrockLesnarGuy) November 11, 2021