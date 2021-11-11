Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida is now official for this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear: The Buy In at 7:30 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel. Hayter is set to face Rosa while Shida and Rose will meet in the quarterfinals of the TBS Title Tournament.

Also announced is PAC and Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo for the main card. The two sides battled once again on tonight’s AEW Dynamite when an all out brawl occurred in the ring after PAC submitted Dax Harwood.

The show takes place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This Friday’s Rampage is live and set to air from the same venue (current card).

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight’s show!

Below is the updated card for Full Gear:

AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page

AEW Women’s World Championship

Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Lucha Brothers (c) vs. FTR

World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

Minneapolis Street Fight

Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year, Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Dan Lambert

Falls Count Anywhere

Jurassic Express and Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole and The Young Bucks

Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk

Darby Allin vs. MJF

PAC and Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo

The Buy In

Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida