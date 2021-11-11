Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida is now official for this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear: The Buy In at 7:30 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel. Hayter is set to face Rosa while Shida and Rose will meet in the quarterfinals of the TBS Title Tournament.
Also announced is PAC and Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo for the main card. The two sides battled once again on tonight’s AEW Dynamite when an all out brawl occurred in the ring after PAC submitted Dax Harwood.
The show takes place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This Friday’s Rampage is live and set to air from the same venue (current card).
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight’s show!
Below is the updated card for Full Gear:
AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page
AEW Women’s World Championship
Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti
AEW World Tag Team Championship
Lucha Brothers (c) vs. FTR
World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals
Bryan Danielson vs. Miro
Minneapolis Street Fight
Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year, Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Dan Lambert
Falls Count Anywhere
Jurassic Express and Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole and The Young Bucks
Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk
Darby Allin vs. MJF
PAC and Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo
The Buy In
Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida
The sides are becoming more even…@CodyRhodes and the #LuchaBros hit the ring to help @BASTARDPAC – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/J6XQ9l4HgE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021