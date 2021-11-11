During tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Bobby Fish reunited with former Undisputed Era stablemate, Adam Cole. Before the two spoke, Fish went to the ring for a post-match attack on Jungle Boy after his win via submission over Anthony Bowens.
Jungle Boy is set to team up with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus against Cole and The Young Bucks in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at Saturday’s Full Gear PPV. Fish was hired as mercenary by Cole to go out and soften up Jungle Boy before their PPV match.
In the back, Cole wanted to introduce Fish to Matt and Nick Jackson and fill them in on his plan. Matt Jackson cracked an Undisputed Era joke during the backstage stage.
“I know you’re the new guy here though, but I just want to make one thing clear — in AEW, there’s no dispute, it’s the era of The Elite, it’s the era of The Superkliq,” Matt said. “But if one of my good friends, Adam Cole, vouches for someone and he says he’s cool, I guess we’re cool.”
Cole then offered up Bobby Fish face Jungle Boy on this Friday’s AEW Rampage. That match was later made official.
Also on this Friday’s show is a Lumberjack Match between Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy. After Wardlow destroyed Wheeler Yuta on tonight’s Dynamite, H.F.O. came to the ring and beat up Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy, who were cornering Yuta. Hardy put a chair around Cassidy’s neck and hit twist of fate to continue their fued.
Be sure to check out tonight’s results of AEW Dynamite from Indianapolis, Indiana.
