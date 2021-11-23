Randy Orton brought his daughter, Brooklyn Rose Orton, to the ring to celebrate her birthday after last night’s RAW went off the air.

As seen in the video below, Orton asked fans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn to do him a favor by singing the Happy Birthday Song for Brooklyn, who turned five on Monday.

“My little girl’s name is Brooklyn,” Orton said. “She looks like she’s a little tired. Since today is her birthday, I’m thinking we wake her up with a little Happy Birthday. I know it’s not your style, but what do you say?”

Several WWE Superstars, including Orton’s tag team partner Riddle, sang along with the fans. As noted earlier, Orton was part of a 7-on-7 lumberjack dark match after RAW.

Orton and his second wife, Kim, welcomed Brooklyn on Nov. 22, 2016.

Happy birthday, Brooklyn! @RandyOrton brought his daughter in the ring after #WWERaw Legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qPSG7FTnZv — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 23, 2021