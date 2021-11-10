A video is currently making the rounds on social media, showing RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton helping out a young fan in the audience at a WWE live event this past Friday in the United Kingdom.

Orton greeted fans at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham after R-K-Bro successfully defended their titles against The Street Profits and The Dirty Dawgs. While interacting with fans, Orton noticed that a kid was getting squashed against a barricade due to a sea of people behind him.

As seen in the video below, Orton took control of the situation to ensure the fan was okay. Later, he could be seen speaking to the fans in the area, possibly asking them to not press against the young fan.

Earlier this week on RAW, R-K-Bro and The Street Profits lost an Eight-Man Tag Match against AJ Styles, Omos and The Dirty Dawgs. R-K-Bro have been the Red Brand’s tag champions since this year’s SummerSlam.

Heres video of that incident where @RandyOrton helped the kid who was being squashed by the fans in Birmingham,England. Bravo Randy,bravo.Randy Orton Came Over To Where I Was and He helped Young Fan WWE Live UK… https://t.co/rv8GsVSVjf via @YouTube — #1RandyOrtonSource (@BaltOs1Fan) November 10, 2021