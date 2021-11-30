WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins came face-to-face after last night’s WWE RAW went off the air.

As seen in the video below, the former Shield members crossed paths near the entrance ramp just as Reigns stepped out for the dark main event featuring Drew McIntyre & The New Day (King Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. The Bloodline. McIntyre scored the victory with a Claymore Kick on one of The Usos. The match lasted nearly 20 minutes.

According to PWInsider, Paul Heyman did not accompany The Bloodline to the ring, and “Roman Reigns easily got the biggest pop of the night.”

The dark match also saw the in-ring return of Kingston, who had been away from WWE TV due to paternity leave. Kingston and his wife welcomed their third child recently.