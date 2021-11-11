Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!

Today’s episode features:

Ref Marsh joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Becky Lynch breaking her silence on heat with Charlotte Flair

* News coming out of the WWE UK tour

* Backstage news on a new AEW Full Gear match

Full audio from the AEW Full Gear media call with Tony Khan

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing the current pro wrestling authority figures

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s show via the embedded players below:

Powered by RedCircle