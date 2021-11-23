Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

Today’s episode features:

EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* A fan attacking Seth Rollins on WWE Raw

* Backstage news on the WWE releases

* Scotty 2 Hotty leaving WWE

Full audio from AEW World Champion Hangman Page’s AEW Full Gear media scrum

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you would like to see Ronda Rousey feud with if she returns to WWE

