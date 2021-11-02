Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!

Today’s episode features:

EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Kevin Owens teasing his WWE exit on Raw

* AJ Styles being out of action

* Backstage news on AEW Battle of The Belts

* Killian Dain shaving his head

Nick’s conversation with GCW owner Brett Lauderdale

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you would like to see The Miz do next in WWE

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s show via the embedded players below:

Powered by RedCircle