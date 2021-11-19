Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

TK Trinidad joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE releasing John Morrison, Hitrow Records, Drake Maverick, and others

* Backstage news on WWE’s offer to Johnny Gargano

* Triple H popping up at the site of WWE’s future HQ

Full audio from Dante Martin’s AEW Full Gear media scrum

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which released WWE Superstar you would like to see in AEW

