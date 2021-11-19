Wrestlers across promotions have been tweeting their reactions to the latest round of WWE releases. As we’ve noted, WWE released Drake Maverick, Top Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker on Thursday evening.

The likes of Chelsea Green, Santana, Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, Cassie Lee, Lice Dorado, Cash Wheeler, Beth Phoenix and many others reacted to the WWE releases. The relevant tweets can be seen below.

I would tweet about @TheRealMorrison & how excited I am for his future… but I’ll get cancelled. So, I’m just going to text him. — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 19, 2021

It sucks and I hate seeing friends lose their jobs. But PRO WRESTLING is going to be so fucking great! — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) November 19, 2021

My business sense is tingling! — Professional Lee (@RealKeithLee) November 19, 2021

Don’t worry guys, the water is nice. ❤️ — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 19, 2021

I'm so sad. — Beth “Phoenix” Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) November 19, 2021

Swerve can get this smoke.

Thorne can get this smoke too.

Mundo gonna get this smoke. pic.twitter.com/pWlqgZREay — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 19, 2021

I can’t wait to wrestle Johnny Whateverhisnewnameisgoingtobe! — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 19, 2021