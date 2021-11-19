Wrestlers across promotions have been tweeting their reactions to the latest round of WWE releases. As we’ve noted, WWE released Drake Maverick,  Top Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker on Thursday evening.

The likes of Chelsea Green, Santana, Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, Cassie Lee, Lice Dorado, Cash Wheeler, Beth Phoenix and many others reacted to the WWE releases. The relevant tweets can be seen below.

