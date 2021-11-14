WWE has filed for another trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office.

The company has filed to trademark the ring name “Bodhi Hayward” on November 10 for entertainment services.

Below is the full description:

INTERNATIONAL CLASS 041: services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

As noted on Saturday, WWE filed trademarks for five WWE 2.0 NXT ring names on November 9.

It’s unclear who will be using the ring name “Bodhi Hayward.”

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling trademark updates.