WWE has filed for two trademarks that are related to The Bella Twins.

The company filed “Bella Style” and “Bella Glam” with the USPTO on November 17.

The trademarks are related to a future exercise and fitness website.

As noted, The Bella Twins were also courtside last night for the Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic game at the Barclays Center. The Barclays Center is the location for tomorrow’s WWE Survivor Series. The full card is available here.

Below are the full descriptions:

Mark For: BELLA GLAM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of providing a website featuring information on exercise and fitness; Providing information on physical exercise; Consulting services in the fields of fitness and exercise; Personal training provided in connection with weight loss and exercise programs; Providing personal training and physical fitness consultation to individuals to help them make physical fitness, strength, conditioning, and exercise improvement in their daily living; Providing classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the fields of fitness and exercise. Mark For: BELLA STYLE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of providing a website featuring information on exercise and fitness; Providing information on physical exercise; Consulting services in the fields of fitness and exercise; Personal training provided in connection with weight loss and exercise programs; Providing personal training and physical fitness consultation to individuals to help them make physical fitness, strength, conditioning, and exercise improvement in their daily living; Providing classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the fields of fitness and exercise.

Nikki and Brie’s reality show, Total Bellas ended earlier this year. The Bellas Podcast came back from its seven-month hiatus earlier this month.