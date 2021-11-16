WWE Champion Big E showed a more serious side to him on this week’s RAW.

After Seth Rollins and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Big E and RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro in a Six Man Tag Team Match, Big E singled out Jey Uso and sent his “return message” to Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Big E then hit a Big Ending on Jey, and yelled out “tell Roman I’m ready” for this Sunday at Survivor Series where the two top champions will collide.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley enjoyed watching an intense Big E, live tweeting the following:

I really like serious @WWEBigE #RAW

Meanwhile, Big E appeared for a backstage interview on RAW Talk after RAW went off the air.

“A part of me wishes I could get back to the days of logrolling down the ramp, or doing splits in the ring, but I am starting to realize that being WWE Champion comes with a big target,” Big E said. “Whether its Roman, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, or even Otis, everyone seems to want a part of me.

“But the focus is on Roman,” Big E stressed. “This is the biggest match of my career, and walking out of Barclays Center as the top champion in the industry is the goal. I’m excited about it, I can’t wait!”

