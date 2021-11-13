

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Austin Theory makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance.

Austin Theory vs. Akira Tozawa

They lock up. Theory backs Tozawa to the corner. Theory takes Tozawa to the mat with a shoulder-block. Tozawa eventually connects with a running forearm to Theory. Tozawa hits a Hurricanruna on Theory. Tozawa connects with an Ensiguri on Theory. Tozawa ascends the turnbuckles. Theory catches Tozawa as he comes off the top rope. Theory gets Tozawa up into a Fireman’s Carry position. Theory drops Tozawa into a knee strike. Theory pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Austin Theory

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring King Woods defeating Jimmy Uso.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Bobby Lashley defeating Dominik Mysterio.

John Morrison makes his entrance. Shelton Benjamin (with Cedric Alexander) makes his entrance.

John Morrison vs. Shelton Benjamin

They lock up. Benjamin backs Morrison into the corner. Benjamin eventually lifts Morrison on to the top turnbuckle. Benjamin goes for a Superplex, Morrison connects with a forearm to Benjamin. Alexander gets up on to the apron. Morrison clotheslines Alexander. Morrison hits a Tornado DDT on Benjamin. Morrison hits his Starship Pain finisher on Benjamin. Morrison pins Benjamin for the three count.

Winner: John Morrison

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Seth Rollins defeating Kevin Owens Via Count-Out.