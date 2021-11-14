WWE NXT star Sarray says she has returned to Japan. No word on the reason for her return, or how long she’ll be off NXT TV.

“Sarray is back in Japan. But don’t worry I’ll be back soon. Thank you everyone for your patience. #WWENXT,” she wrote on Twitter.

On this past Tuesday’s NXT, the Japanese wrestler went up against Kay Lee Ray. Ray hit the KLR Bomb on her to get the pinfall victory.

Afterward, she posted a photo of herself sitting in the corner and looking dejected.

“Sarray is lost. Nothing I do is working as planned. Why can’t I win…” she wrote.

