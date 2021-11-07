As reported earlier today, Angelo Mosca passed away at age 84.

Mosca debuted in 1969 and retired in 1984. He spent time in WWF (WWE) in the early to mid-80s. He also did some announcing with the company.

WWE has released the following statement about Mosca’s passing:

WWE is saddened to learn that Angelo Mosca, Sr. passed away at the age of 84. Mosca’s incredible career began on the gridiron after playing football for the University of Notre Dame and being drafted to the Philadelphia Eagles in 1959. He instead took his talents to the Canadian Football League, where he played for over a decade and became a five-time all-star and eventual Canadian Football Hall of Famer. But when his playing days were over, Mosca shifted his focus to the world of sports-entertainment where he became known as Angelo “King Kong” Mosca and competed in such legendary promotions as AWA and Stampede Wrestling before arriving in WWE in the early 1980s to battle it out with the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Bob Backlund and the late, great Pat Patterson. After retiring from competition, Mosca remained an integral part of sports-entertainment as a color commentator and promoter. WWE extends its condolences to Mosca’s family, friends and fans.

Mosca also worked for several other promotions including Maple Leaf Wrestling, Championship Wrestling (Florida), and Mid-Atlantic Wrestling.