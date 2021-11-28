WWE issued a survey to fans via their mailing list on Friday, seeking feedback on NXT 2.0 and what viewers thought of the quality of programming, talent and TV product.
According to PWInsider, the survey specifically asked fans if they watched the previous incarnation of NXT and whether they thought the 2.0 version was better, the same or worse.
Fans were also asked to rate the outcomes of matches, the aesthetic of the show, the quality of in-ring action, the variety of stars featured, the storylines, the level of excitement, the athleticism of the Superstars and the overall entertainment value of the show.
Besides several questions, fans were asked if they agreed or disagreed with the following statements:
This show has many unique and exciting characters
I enjoy the athleticism of the wrestling talent on the show
This show has some of my favorite professional wrestling characters
Character development is believable
Wrestling talent on this show is charismatic
I enjoy the interactions and match-ups among female talent
The wrestling talent has creative freedom to speak their minds
Promos feel natural and not too scripted
I enjoy the interactions and match-ups among male talent
The show does a good job in developing newer wrestling talent
I enjoy the promos / smack talk on this show
The show does a good job in featuring a wide variety of talent that I am interested in
This show is one of my favorites among all professional wrestling shows
The show is straightforward
Most segments on the show feel necessary to watch
There is a good balance between talking and action segments
There is a good variety of match types used on this show
I can count on seeing at least some big or important moments
The show has high production value (lights, camera work, etc)
The show does not have enough escalation to intense/brutal action
The show format continues to positively evolve
Match outcomes feel meaningful
The show keeps up with the latest technology
The show has the right amount of aggressiveness/violence
Storylines are consistently engaging
Storylines keep me guessing in a good way
There is always something fresh and exciting
The show offers an amount of humor that appeals to me
I enjoy the commentary on this show
I share content or talk about this show with my friends or other fans
Rivalries and match-ups on this show are consistently entertaining
As noted, a second WarGames Advantage Ladder Match will take place this Tuesday on NXT 2.0. WWE is allowing fans to vote for the participants that will compete in the match. The polls, found at this link, asked fans if they want to see NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight or Pete Dunne represent Team Old School, and if they want to see Team New School represented by NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller or Tony D’Angelo.
Also announced for Tuesday’s NXT is Joe Gacy’s All-Inclusive Invitational and Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai in a Women’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match.
You can click here for the updated card for next Sunday’s NXT 2.0 WarGames special.