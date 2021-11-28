WWE issued a survey to fans via their mailing list on Friday, seeking feedback on NXT 2.0 and what viewers thought of the quality of programming, talent and TV product.

According to PWInsider, the survey specifically asked fans if they watched the previous incarnation of NXT and whether they thought the 2.0 version was better, the same or worse.

Fans were also asked to rate the outcomes of matches, the aesthetic of the show, the quality of in-ring action, the variety of stars featured, the storylines, the level of excitement, the athleticism of the Superstars and the overall entertainment value of the show.

Besides several questions, fans were asked if they agreed or disagreed with the following statements:

This show has many unique and exciting characters

I enjoy the athleticism of the wrestling talent on the show

This show has some of my favorite professional wrestling characters

Character development is believable

Wrestling talent on this show is charismatic

I enjoy the interactions and match-ups among female talent

The wrestling talent has creative freedom to speak their minds

Promos feel natural and not too scripted

I enjoy the interactions and match-ups among male talent

The show does a good job in developing newer wrestling talent

I enjoy the promos / smack talk on this show

The show does a good job in featuring a wide variety of talent that I am interested in

This show is one of my favorites among all professional wrestling shows

The show is straightforward

Most segments on the show feel necessary to watch

There is a good balance between talking and action segments

There is a good variety of match types used on this show

I can count on seeing at least some big or important moments

The show has high production value (lights, camera work, etc)

The show does not have enough escalation to intense/brutal action

The show format continues to positively evolve

Match outcomes feel meaningful

The show keeps up with the latest technology

The show has the right amount of aggressiveness/violence

Storylines are consistently engaging

Storylines keep me guessing in a good way

There is always something fresh and exciting

The show offers an amount of humor that appeals to me

I enjoy the commentary on this show

I share content or talk about this show with my friends or other fans

Rivalries and match-ups on this show are consistently entertaining

As noted, a second WarGames Advantage Ladder Match will take place this Tuesday on NXT 2.0. WWE is allowing fans to vote for the participants that will compete in the match. The polls, found at this link, asked fans if they want to see NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight or Pete Dunne represent Team Old School, and if they want to see Team New School represented by NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller or Tony D’Angelo.

Also announced for Tuesday’s NXT is Joe Gacy’s All-Inclusive Invitational and Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai in a Women’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match.

You can click here for the updated card for next Sunday’s NXT 2.0 WarGames special.