Drew McIntyre is a top star in WWE, but there are still new challenges and opportunities for him to pursue. That could include one of the most popular and controversial names in combat sports.

“Jake Paul is a foe of everybody I guess [laughs],” McIntyre told talkSPORT. “He gets it. So few people are willing to be true bad guys and make the public pay to see them get beat, and he is a true bad guy.”

Paul rose to fame on social media before he got into acting. More recently, his career in professional boxing has turned into another lucrative venture.

Paul has amassed an undefeated 4-0 record during his young career, which includes wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, MMA veteran Ben Askren and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Jake Paul is currently promoting and preparing for a fight against Tommy Fury. The two will clash next month in Tampa, Florida.

“Whenever I see him show up at these events and the whole crowd starts booing him, I’m like ‘wow, that’s pretty cool,’” Drew McIntyre said.

Paul has been up to his old tricks ahead of his bout against Fury, antagonizing his opponent and his fans. McIntyre admires the tactics Paul uses to drum up interest in his fights.

“It’s like Muhammad Ali back in the day,” McIntyre explained. “Everyone just remembers the good parts and how great he was, but if you remember in the beginning of Ali’s career, he was playing the heel and taking inspiration from WWE and playing that character, making people hate him so they would pay money to see him get beat.

Drew McIntyre views Jake Paul as a potential opponent for him in the future. But any match between the two would likely have to take place inside a WWE ring.

“He [Jake] is basically the number one heel in the world,” McIntyre said. “So if he wants to swing by WWE and get Claymored in the face, that’s just fine with me!”

Jake Paul’s brother, Logan, made some appearances for WWE earlier this year. That included playing a role in the match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37.