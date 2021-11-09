Survivor Series takes place on November 21 and early betting odds are out, courtesy of BetOnline.

Even with the new addition of Bobby Lashley, Team RAW is currently the slight underdog (+150) against the Men’s Team SmackDown (-200). Over the weekend, both the men’s and women’s Survivor Series teams were revealed on WWE’s Twitter account.

On the women’s side, Team SmackDown is also currently favored (-160) over Team RAW (+130).

So far, only two Champion vs. Champion matches have been announced for the PPV. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a solid lead (-500) over WWE Champion Big E (+300). WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is also getting the nod (-400) over WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte (+250).

WWE Champion vs. Universal Champion

Roman Reigns -500 (1/5)

Big E +300 (3/1)

RAW Women’s Champion vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion

Becky Lynch -400 (1/4)

Charlotte Flair +250 (5/2)

Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team SmackDown -200 (1/2)

Team RAW +150 (3/2)

Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team SmackDown -160 (5/8)

Team RAW +130 (13/10)