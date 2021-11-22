– Below is the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show video for tonight. The Kickoff panel features Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg and Kevin Patrick, plus WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry “The King” Lawler. The Kickoff will also feature WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest.

– RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to headline tonight’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. Lynch took to Twitter to issue a pre-match statement.

“Tonight, I prove to the one person who refuses to admit it that I am the best to ever do it. #SurvivorSeries #GOAT,” she wrote.

