There are reportedly behind-the-scenes issues with WWE’s UpUpDownDown gaming channel on YouTube.

There hasn’t been much content posted to the channel in recent months, and word is that many of the UUDD content creators have stopped making content for the channel in solidarity with founder King Xavier Woods, according to Fightful Select.

Word is that the content creators feel like Woods is getting taken advantage of by a bad deal with UpUpDownDown. It was noted that the creators do not plan on posting new content until Woods gets a better deal from the company.

Woods founded UpUpDownDown in March 2015. It had been reported that he sold it to WWE a few years back, but he stated on Twitter earlier this year that WWE has always owned the channel.

Regarding the current conflict, it was noted that people who appear on the UUDD content are paid. Sources working with WWE Digital reportedly agreed that Woods should have been paid more for growing the channel and encouraging more new faces to be involved, and that he should be paid more completely separate from the reported acquisition done a few years back that put the channel in WWE’s hands.

The report stressed that this does not mean the end of UpUpDownDown, and ideally, things will resume as normal if the situation is rectified. Mia Yim was one of the UUDD faces but she was released from the company last Thursday night. In the past, former WWE stars Tyler Breeze and Jessamyn Duke worked on new deals to remain with UpUpDownDown, while Adam Cole left the brand when he signed with AEW.

The UpUpDownDown YouTube channel launched in March 2015 and currently has 2.27 million subscribers with 411,847,153 video views.

