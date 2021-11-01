Dana Brooke posted a message on social media about her current mindset in WWE.

Despite Brooke saying people are praying for her downfall, she doesn’t plan on going anywhere.

“People praying on my down fall…That will NEVER happen!” Brooke wrote. “@WWE has been there for me through it all & it’s only up from here! Married to wrestling & that’s my passion! I got this!”

Brooke’s most recent match was a first round loss in the Queen’s Crown to Shayna Baszler on a October 11 episode of WWE RAW.

Obviously looking to turn things things around, Brooke’s last televised singles win came against Peyton Royce on a WWE Main Event taping back in February.