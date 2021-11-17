On the latest episode of the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, Zelina Vega spoke about her relationship with Triple H and how much help he’s given her throughout the years. Vega mentioned a nickname her and husband, Malakai Black, used to call him, and explained what it was like when she revealed she was marrying Black and not Andrade.

“As a manager, as a person,” Zelina said. “We call him ‘Papa H’ because he’s been there for everything, every part of our career even on the main roster. Any time we had a question, professionally or personally, he was always there for us. He always gave me that confidence that I needed, that extra boost that I needed. He would say things like, ‘There’s no one like you right now, not even on the main roster. You can do this.’ Little things that I needed, and it helped me propel to the next level.

“Even when I told him, ‘Hey, um, I’m getting married.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, okay so you and Andrade are getting married?’ No, me and Aleister. He’s like, ‘What, wait? You guys completely threw me off with that. I didn’t even think you guys were together!’ I was like, ‘Yeah, we were hiding it for a very long time.’ He was just so happy, and he was like, ‘My babies are getting married but not the babies that I… I’m just so happy for you guys.’ It was really cool, he’s Papa H.”

Zelina Vega returned to WWE in July as a surprise entrant in the 2021 Women’s Money in the Bank. The newly crowned Women’s King of the Ring spoke about her return not being saved as a surprise, and why she wasn’t happy to hear her surprise return be spoiled.

“What made it funny was at that time when it came out, I wasn’t really back yet,” Vega said. “It wasn’t really a thing yet, and I know that they were filming something for my husband so that’s what I was initially there for. It made it funny because I was like, this isn’t even 100% yet, y’all are talking like it is but then you don’t know the specifics. But I can’t tell you the specifics, so just shut up, just stop.

“When it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be, if it’s meant to be. Why take that away from the fans? Those are my biggest issues with stuff like this, it’s like, why ruin it and take moments away from the fans that are genuinely going to have a really cool moment instead of, ‘I read on the internet that she was coming back anyway, so whatever, it’s not even a big deal.’ Yeah, I know it’s not a huge deal when you already know about it.”

