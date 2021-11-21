Earlier this year, a WWE Super SmackDown took place on September 10 at Madison Square Garden in NYC. A tag match featuring Zelina Vega and Carmella vs. Liv Morgan (and reportedly) Toni Storm was cancelled due to time constraints.

Vega had custom ring gear that paid tribute to her father, Michael Trinidad, who passed away in the 9/11 attacks, 20 years ago. There was a backlash from fans as it was considered disrespectful to pull the match away from Vega the day before 9/11.

Zelina Vega spoke with Alex McCarthy of talksSPORT about what happened and confirmed that Vince McMahon called her to apologize for cutting the match.

“A lot of people were really upset, but I felt like a lot of the anger was misguided,” Vega explained. “I was disappointed, but I also knew it wasn’t a personal thing. If you knew — and obviously a lot of the fans don’t know that the show goes in order — the way that it went timewise, it got too close and they had to cut it.

“When it got cut, Vince McMahon called me and apologized because he wanted to make sure that I knew, ‘Listen, this wasn’t done to you personally or anything, it was literally just [the time], I had to make that call and I’m so sorry.’ And people don’t know that side either.

“I love and appreciate my fans so, so much. I wish I could just squish their little faces. Because sometimes people can feel like they’re part of the machine and it’s no big deal, and the fans probably don’t give a crap, but the outpouring of love I felt that day — and a bunch of other days too — is incredible. Without the fans, we’d literally be nowhere. Just know it wasn’t something done personally to me. To have a boss to care enough to call you and go ‘Look, I’m sorry’ that’s important.”

Vega has since become Queen Zelina after winning this year’s Queen’s Crown tournament.