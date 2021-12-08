AEW star, Adam Cole recently spoke to Rasslin‘ with Brandon F. Walker, where he discussed his position within the company. He spoke about how there are things happening that fans will be very happy with in the future.

“For anyone who is concerned, just look at kind of where we are going. I am a member of The Elite, the number one heel faction in all of AEW,” he said. “Between the matches that I’ve had with guys like Jungle Boy and the PPV match that we had. I’ve gone face-to-face with Hangman Adam Page before. There are things that are happening to Adam Cole that I promise people are going to be very satisfied with, very, very happy with.”

Adam Cole also reflected on the previous places that he has worked throughout his career. The former NXT Champion admitted that he has always ended up as the guy, and that will not change in AEW.

“At the end of the day, whether it’s Ring Of Honor, whether it’s Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, whether it’s NXT, or whether it is AEW. I always end up becoming the guy,” Cole stated. “I promise you, this isn’t going to be any different, I promise you. So nobody has anything to worry about because I’m Adam Cole, bay bay.”

Cole also shared a story about the most awkward fan interaction from his wrestling career. This moment took place at a urinal as someone wanted an autograph.

“This is the most awkward fan interaction that I have ever had,” he said. “I literally, at one point had headphones on, this only happened to me one time. Headphones on like this, I’m at a urinal doing my business and I got a tap on the shoulder and asked for an autograph. While I am there, using the restroom, that to me was the most unbelievable. Of course, I signed for him.”

