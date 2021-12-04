During her recent appearance on NikkieTutorials, English popstar Adele revealed the one celebrity she would “cry” over meeting: WWE legend The Rock.

“Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry — is The Rock! But I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now,” Adele confessed to Nikkie de Jager.

Adele admittedly grew up a huge pro wrestling fan, and watched The Rock in his heydays as a WWE Superstar.

“I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger,” Adele said. “He (The Rock) sent me flowers the other day because he and his wife couldn’t make my show,” she added, referencing the taping of her CBS special Adele: One Night Only.

Adele mentioned how she nearly fell off her chair when she received flowers from The Great One.

“Literally, I nearly fell off my chair. I laugh because I call him The Rock — but he could be President Rock soon, he needs to be running for the presidency!”

Last month, The Rock was asked about his political aspirations in an interview with Vanity Fair, where he detailed why he is unlikely to run for POTUS in 2024. You can click here for his comments on the same.

H/T to Hollywood Life for the transcription.