AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page is the strong favorite to retain over Bryan Danielson in the main event of tonight’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

BetOnline has released betting odds for Winter Is Coming, and Page is the favorite to win his first title defense since winning the strap from Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear last month.

Hikaru Shida is the odds-on favorite to defeat Serena Deeb in their rubber match. Deeb won their first meeting at the Dynamite 2nd Anniversary show back on October 6, and Shida defeated Deeb on the October 27 edition of Dynamite.

MJF is the favorite to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring for the third year in a row. Tonight’s Dynamite will feature MJF vs. Dante Martin, and it looks like MJF will win the ring once again. MJF and Martin earned their spots in tonight’s match by winning the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale last week.

BetOnline did not issue odds for tonight’s Winter Is Coming match between Wardlow and Matt Sydal, but they sent us the following odds for the rest of the card:

* Hikaru Shida (-500) vs. Serena Deeb (+300)

* MJF (-600) vs. Dante Martin (+350) for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page (-400) vs. Bryan Danielson (+250)

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.