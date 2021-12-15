The special Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live tonight from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Tonight’s Dynamite will be headlined by Bryan Danielson challenging AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page with the title on the line.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow

* MJF vs. Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond ring

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Bryan Danielson

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.