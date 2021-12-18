Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Rampage, which airs every Friday at 10 pm EST on TNT. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Rampage:

Commentators Excalibur, Taz & FTW Champion Ricky Starks welcome fans to AEW Rampage! We kick things off with an eight-man tag team match!

The Young Bucks, Adam Cole & Bobby Fish (w/Brandon Cutler) vs. Best Friends (Trent, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy) & Rocky Romero (w/Wheeler Yuta)

Chuck Taylor and Matt Jackson kick things off. Matt wastes no time with striking offense that sends Taylor to the corner. Taylor fires back with a back elbow and a standing sliced bread for a two-count on Matt. Here comes “The King of Sneaky Style” Rocky Romero and Bobby Fish. Romero connects a dropkick on Fish that flings him towards the corner. Romero tags in Orange Cassidy. Cassidy and Romero join forces with a clothesline takedown. And here comes Adam Cole, Bay Bay! Cole stalls and decides it’s not worth his time to face Cassidy, so he tags Nick Jackson instead.

Cassidy takes to the ropes with walks across the top rope with ease. Nick goes for a ride with an arm drag followed by a monkey flip. All hell breaks loose after that, as Cole and The Young Bucks outnumber Cassidy in the ring. The Super Elite fling Trent neck-first onto the apron. They head back into the ring to plant a triple superkick just as we head to picture-in-picture.

Picture-In-Picture: Bobby Fish returns and levels Cassidy with a plethora of strikes. Fish cuts the ring off from Cassidy. He connects a senton before tagging Matt Jackson back in.

We’re back to full screen. The Young Bucks, with combination offense, still can’t keep Cassidy from tagging the pinfall loss. Chuck Taylor and Rocky Romero drag The Bucks from out of the ring while Cole has Cassidy locked in a camel clutch. Cassidy escapes and looks for anyone on his team to take over. No one is on the apron. Cassidy eats a big running knee strike. Luckily, Trent returns to the apron to grab a tag. Trent charges in with a double clothesline on The Bucks, a seton on Cole and a spear on Brandon Culter. Despite all that ferocious offense, they’re still alive in this match after a near-fall count.

Nick Jackson sweeps Trent from off the top. His neck whiplashed onto the top turnbuckle. The Young Bucks connect a superkick, Cole with kneecap brainbuster and Fish with a dive still can’t keep Trent down, who kicks out at two. Fish hopes his avalanche falcon arrow will do the trick. Nope! Cassidy comes in and makes the save on Trent. Romero side steps with a heel kick and dive on Cole to the outside. In the ring, Matt eats an Orange Punch from Cassidy. Trent sends Fish down and out with Strong Zero to capture the pinfall victory!

Winners: Best Friends & Rocky Romero

We return from the commercial break to hear what the returning Dan Lambert has to say.

