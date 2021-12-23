AEW has released their Owen Hart video package that aired during last night’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

You can watch the video below. It features comments from Mark Henry, Adam Cole, Matt Hardy, 2point0, Eddie Kingston, Dustin Rhodes, and Shawn Spears.

The video features footage of Hart wrestling in NJPW, and footage of Owen at home with his family. The NJPW footage was secured with the help of Rocky Romero.

The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments will kick off in May of next year with the finals taking place at the 2022 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. There will be one women’s tournament and one men’s tournament.

Dr. Martha Hart will be live at Double Or Nothing to present the winners with their trophy, which is being called “The Owen” cup. AEW is expected to announce the participants for the tournaments in the coming months.

AEW and The Owen Hart Foundation announced a new working relationship back in September, to honor the legacy of the late wrestler. You can read the original announcement at this link. A part of the deal includes the annual tournaments in AEW, in addition to various merchandise and other projects.

Stay tuned for more. You can watch AEW’s video on Owen below: