Top indie wrestler Brody King has reportedly signed with AEW.

King reportedly signed with AEW almost immediately after ROH announced that they were going on hiatus until April 2022 at the end of October, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam. King was then told over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend that the signing was a done deal.

As seen in the tweet below, this week’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite featured a new Malakai Black vignette to tease the debut of a new House of Black member. It’s believed that King will be the new member.

King and Black are the current PWG World Tag Team Champions. Billed as The Kings of The Black Throne, they won the vacant titles at PWG Threemendous VI on September 26, defeating Black Taurus and Demonic Flamita.

King began wrestling back in 2015, and has worked for MLW, ROH, NJPW, PROGRESS, EVOLVE, and GCW, among others. He worked for ROH from December 2018 until the company went on hiatus with the Final Battle pay-per-view last weekend. Final Battle saw King lead his Violence Unlimited stable of Homicide, and Tony Deppen with Rocky Romero to an eight-man tag team match victory over EC3, Eli Isom, Taylor Rust and Tracy Williams. King left ROH a one-time ROH World Tag Team Champion and a one-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion.

King has been working with NJPW since 2018 due to his ROH contract. There is no word on if the AEW contract will prevent him from working with NJPW moving forward. He last worked for NJPW at the NJPW Strong Nemesis tapings on December 9, going up against Dave Dutra.

Stay tuned for more on King in AEW. You can see the new House of Black vignette from Dynamite below, along with recent photos of King and Black in PWG: