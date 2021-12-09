The matches for this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage have been revealed, with the main event featuring an AEW World Tag Team Championship match.

The full card for this Friday can be seen below:

AEW World Tag Team Championships

The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) (c) vs. FTR (Dak Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

Ruby Soho & Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford & Nyla Rose

Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta

Hook vs. Fuego Del Sol

Last week’s episode of AEW Rampage was supposed to feature a best-2-out-of-3-falls match between FTR and The Lucha Bros. However, Fenix apparently suffered an injury that kept him from competing, so we instead saw Pac & Penta El Zero M vs. FTR. FTR picked up the victory thanks to some assistance from Malakai Black and his black mist sprayed in Pac’s face.

Team Taz member, Hook, will see his first taste of in-ring action on this episode of Dynamite. Though the legitimate son of Taz has been featured on television throughout 2021, this will be his first legitimate match when he competes against Fuego Del Sol.

Ahead of their clash in the TBS Tournament Semi-Finals, Ruby Soho will be teaming up with Tay Conti to meet her competition in the next round, Nyla Rose, along with her teammate Penelope Ford. It will be interesting to see who gets the upper hand as we get closer and closer to the finals of the TBS title tournament.

After this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, the next stop on the road is Garland, Texas for the seasonal Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. Matches for that show include Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida, MJF vs. Dante Martin for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring, and “Hangman” Adam Page will defend the AEW World Championship against “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for full coverage of these AEW shows!