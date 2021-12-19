AJ Mendez, perhaps better known to wrestling fans as AJ Lee, took to social media and announced that production on the film she helped write, Blade of the 47 Ronin, has wrapped up production.

“We wrote a movie! And these superheroes just wrapped production! Thank you Universal1440, Tim Kwok, and @ronyuan for bringing @aimeegarcia4realz and me on board. Cannot wait to see the magic this amazing cast and crew brought to life! #bladeofthe47ronin #netflix2022”

According to PWInisder, the ultimate goal is to turn this film into a continuing franchise. We will keep you updated as soon as a release date is announced for the film, projected to release sometime in 2022.

Announced by Deadline earlier this year, the former WWE Diva’s Champion signed on to co-write this new film, the sequel to the 2013 film 47 Ronin. She was joined by writing partner Aimee Garcia, best known for playing Ella Lopez in the Netflix TV series Lucifer.

The original film, starring Keanu Reeves, was a fictionalized account of the real-life forty-seven ronin, a group of samurai who set out to avenge their fallen master. Released on Christmas Day in 2013, the film grossed $151 million against its estimated budget of between $175-225 million. Nevertheless, a sequel was announced last year, with Ron Yuan directing the project. This new film is set several hundred years in the future from the original film, so Keanu Reeves will not be returning.

Garcia and Lee have worked together as writing partners on the comic book series GLOW, based on the Netflix TV series of the same name, since 2019. They have also worked together on the comic book series Dungeons and Dragons. In April of 2020, the duo launched their production company Scrappy Heart Productions in order to create diverse stories across all media.

AJ Lee has also been making her presence known in the world of pro wrestling, as she signed on to provide color commentary and serve as Executive Producer for WOW: Women Of Wrestling. The program is set to make its return in 2022 through WOW’s new partnership with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.