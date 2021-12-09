Pro wrestling veteran Alex Shelley is headed to The Battle of Los Angeles.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced this week that Shelley is the second confirmed competitor for BOLA 2022. Jonah Rock was previously announced as the first entrant.

Shelley has worked with PWG since 2005, and made his BOLA debut in 2007, losing to current WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in the semi-finals. He also worked BOLA 2009, losing to Brandon Gatson in the second round.

Shelley is currently working for various promotions as a free agent, including Beyond Wrestling, GCW, and MLW, among others. He is the current IWTV Independent Wrestling World Champion. Shelley challenged current ROH World Champion Bandido for Bandido’s PWG World Title at PWG’s It’s A Long Way To The Top event on November 21, but came up short.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place over three days in the summer, but the 2022 BOLA will be held over the last weekend of January, the same weekend as the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble in St. Louis.

The Battle of Los Angeles has had 24 competitors in recent years, but there’s no word on who else will be announced by PWG in the coming weeks.

