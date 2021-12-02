Arn Anderson took a scary, unplanned bump on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

During Cody Rhodes’ entrance ahead of his Atlanta Street Fight with Andrade El Idolo, Anderson was supposed to be attacked by Jose, the assistant of Andrade. However, Anderson lost his footing and fell off the ramp just as Jose prepared to charge at the WWE Hall of Famer.

Thankfully, Anderson appeared to fall in between the ramp and a platform, avoiding what could have been a devastating bump. As seen in the videos below, Jose had the wherewithal to pull Anderson out of the platform before resuming the planned storyline assault.

Back in September, Anderson suffered another scary fall at ringside after slipping off the ring apron.

Earlier on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson also came close to falling off the ramp after his heated confrontation with AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

Rhodes went onto defeat Andrade after sending his opponent through a burning table. Towards the closing stages of the match, Brandi Rhodes set the table on fire with a lighter fluid.

You can see two different angles of Arn Anderson’s scary fall below.