As announced earlier this week, AEW Star and real-life son of Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, will be making his reality television debut on E!’s upcoming “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” series.

A recent report stated that Austin would be taking a break from AEW while working on the reality show. However, Austin has now directly addressed that claim via his Twitter account.

As seen below, Austin directly replied, “I’m not taking time off.”

The series “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” will feature eight celebrity children being put to the test at Saddleback Ranch in Colorado. The children of celebrities will spend 30 days working on the ranch “as they seek to discover and define their own identities outside of the shadow of their famous parents.”

Gunn will be joined by the following celebrity children – Shaquille O’Neal‘s son Myles O’Neal, Pat Benatar’s daughter Hana Giraldo, David Hasselhoff’s daughter Taylor Hasselhoff, Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence, Ray Parker Jr.’s son Redmond Parker, Billy Bob Thornton’s son Harry James Thornton, and Eazy-E’s daughter Ebie Wright.

The group will be tasked with helping the ranch recover from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and will be expected to help re-open the ranch and increase its tourism to bring sustainable business back to the area in just 30 days. The trailer below also shows Austin involved in romance storylines and drama with other castmates.

A special sneak-peak preview of “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” episode 1 will air on Tuesday night after the People’s Choice Awards on E! and NBC. The first two episodes will then premiere on Wednesday, January 12 at 9 pm ET.

Austin Gunn’s most recent match with AEW was at the Dark: Elevation taping on December 8, where he teamed with his brother, Colten, and his father, Billy, to defeat Antonio Zambrano, Jack Tomlinson, and Joey Sweets in a six-man tag team match.

You can see Austin’s reply below: